(CNN) — Starbucks announced Monday it will lay off over 1,000 workers and cut complex and unpopular drinks from its menu in an effort to turn around lagging sales and revamp the coffee chain.

Starbucks is cutting some Frappuccino blended drinks, its Royal English Breakfast Latte and White Hot Chocolate as part of its effort to streamline operations and shrink 30% of its menu.

“These items aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are like other beverages on our menu,” the company said in a release announcing the menu change.

Starbucks also said Monday that it’s cutting around 1,100 corporate jobs. The company is attempting a turnaround under new CEO Brian Niccol.

The company is going to cut about 30% of its food and beverage offerings over the next few months as it tries to control costs, Niccol announced on a January earnings call. Starbucks’ iced energy drinks and its controversial olive oil coffees have already been removed from menus.

Starbucks also said it would be eliminating “several hundred” open and unfilled positions.

