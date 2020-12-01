Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers throughout December

(WHDH) — Starbucks announced Tuesday that it will be offering free coffee to frontline workers throughout the month of December to show appreciation for those who have been keeping Americans safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, any customer who identifies as a frontline responder to the COVID-19 outbreak will receive a tall brewed hot or iced coffee at no charge, the coffee chain said in a news release.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

The offer can be redeemed at Starbucks location in the United States.

Starbucks also recently donated $100,000 to support mental health resources for frontline responders and surprised 50,000 responders with care packages.

