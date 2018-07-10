Starbucks officials skip North End community meeting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Starbucks officials didn’t attend a community meeting in the North End Monday night that was focused on the coffee giant’s controversial proposal to open a store on Hanover Street.

The no-show came less than a week after Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office encouraged Starbucks to withdraw its proposal, which drew the ire of local residents and business owners.

“After hearing the concerns from residents about sustaining the culture and historic nature of the North End, I encouraged the applicant to withdraw the proposal to locate a Starbucks at the entrance to the North End,” Walsh said in a statement. “Our community process works best when we communicate effectively and work together. Representative Aaron Michlewitz and I want to thank everyone who vocalized their concerns and feedback in this process.”

Residents who turned out for the meeting said they were pleased to see that the Starbucks officials weren’t there.

“It is great to have the community rally around something and it does show what you can do when you get together,” one resident said.

Another wasn’t ready to give up the fight, saying, “They have to tell us they aren’t coming.”

The company has not issued a statement regarding the status of its proposal.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)