Starbucks recalls 230,000 coffee presses due to laceration hazard

(WHDH) — Starbucks is recalling hundreds of thousands of coffee presses because the plunger knob can break and expose the metal rod, posing a laceration hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall involves about 230,000 Bodum and Starbucks co-branded coffee presses partially made from recycled materials. They were sold in both the U.S. and Canada.

The eight-cup French coffee press has a cylindrical glass beaker, a screen, and plunger held in place by a dark gray plastic frame with a locking lid and a light gray handle and knob. The coffee presses measure about nine inches in height and about four inches in diameter.

All of the presses have SKU number “011063549” printed on a white label on the bottom of the base. “Bodum” and “Made in Portugal” are embossed on the bottom of the dark gray plastic base.

The CPSC says it has received nine reports of the plunger’s knob breaking, resulting in lacerations or puncture injuries.

Starbucks sold the presses in stores and online from Nov. 2016 through Jan. 2019 for about $20.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses and contact Starbucks for instructions on how to return the coffee press to receive a full refund in the form of store credit. Returns will not be accepted in stores.

