(WHDH) — Starbucks bathrooms will soon be open to anyone who needs them, not just customers.

Company chairman Howard Schultz made the announcement Thursday, saying that Starbucks does not want anyone to feel that there is any kind of bias against them.

The decision follows a recent incident in Philadelphia, where two black men were arrested at a Starbucks after asking to use the bathroom.

They were turned away for not being paying customers. They later took a table without ordering anything, so the manager called the police, who arrested them for trespassing.

The incident led to a public backlash and Starbucks promised to train its employees about racial bias.

