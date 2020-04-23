Starbucks to continue serving free coffee to first responders, frontline workers through end of May

BOSTON (WHDH) - Starbucks announced Thursday that it will continue serving free coffee to first responders and frontline workers who are battling the coronavirus through the end of May.

Since announcing the initiative on March 25, Starbucks store employees have served more than a million cups of free coffee to those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, the coffee chain said in a press release.

Any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker supporting the healthcare industry, including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers, will be given a tall iced or hot coffee at no charge.

“This initiative builds on Starbucks’ commitment to serving our communities in a constructive role through the lens of our mission and values and supporting the millions of the heroic first responders and frontline health care workers who cannot stay home,” the coffee chain said.

The offer is good in the United States and Canada through May 31.

