Stark reality: Baker administration predicts 250K jobs will not come back

The state’s unemployment rate has dropped more than 10 percentage points from its high last summer, but the Baker administration still anticipates that a quarter of a million workers will endure permanent job losses as a result of the pandemic-fueled recession.

Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta told lawmakers on Tuesday that her secretariat estimates the final tally of lasting worker layoffs will total about 250,000, a “significant number” that amplifies the need for robust retraining and career placement programs.

“Our MassHire system has its work cut out for themselves for this year,” Acosta said at a Joint Ways and Means Committee hearing about Gov. Charlie Baker’s $45.6 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2022.

Massachusetts shed about 690,500 jobs between February 2020 and April 2020, according to estimates based on employer surveys. In the ensuing eight months, the state added back about 340,900 of those positions.

The state’s unemployment rate spiked from 2.8 percent in March to 17.7 percent in June. The rate for December, the most recent month with data available, sat at 7.4 percent.

In 2019, the state Department of Unemployment Assistance paid $1.4 billion in jobless aid, according to Acosta. That total exploded to $22 billion — more than 15 times as much — in 2020, she said.

