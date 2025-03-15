LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign up to a ceasefire in its war against Ukraine now, if he is “serious about peace” and said allies will “keep the pressure” on the Kremlin.

At the end of a virtual meeting Saturday with allies in what he has termed the “coalition of the willing,” Starmer said the Kremlin’s “dithering and delay” over U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal, and Russia’s “continued barbaric attacks” on Ukraine, “run entirely counter” to Putin’s stated desire for peace.

“In the event of a ceasefire, we emphasized the need for strong monitoring arrangements, to ensure that any violations of a deal are identified and called out,” he said.

Around 30 leaders were involved in the call, including European partners such as French French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Also present were leaders from Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and officials from NATO and the European Union’s executive, were also due to take part.

The United States was not represented at the meeting.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to Ukraine’s long-term security, and agreed that Ukraine must be able to defend itself and deter future Russian aggression,” Starmer said.

He added that “robust and credible security arrangements” are the best way to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine, and said military planners would convene again in the U.K. this week to progress practical plans to support Ukraine’s future security.

“We will build up Ukraine’s own defenses and armed forces, and be ready to deploy as a ‘coalition of the willing’ in the event of a peace deal, to help secure Ukraine on the land, at sea, and in the sky,” he added.

Saturday’s meeting takes place in the wake of a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, which Ukrainian has backed. Putin has indicated that he supports a truce in principle but has set out a host of details that need to be clarified before agreeing to a ceasefire.

“President Zelensky, who’s with us this morning, has shown once again that Ukraine is the party of peace, because he has agreed to and committed to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire,” Starmer said. “Now what we see, and this is centerpiece for our discussions today, is that Putin is the one trying to delay.”

The United States has shifted its approach on the war since the return of President Donald Trump to the White House. The change of approach relative to that taken by Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, became particularly notable after Trump clashed with Zelenskyy on Feb. 28 in the Oval Office.

Trump voiced optimism Friday that Putin, who met with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff earlier in the week, will back a ceasefire.

“I’m getting from the standpoint about a ceasefire and ultimately a deal some pretty good vibes coming out of Russia,” he said.

Starmer has taken the lead, along with Macron, in assembling the “coalition of the willing,” in part to persuade Trump to maintain support for Kyiv. One outcome has already been a growing acceptance from European countries in particular that they need to do more to ensure their own security, including by increasing their defense spending.

Ukraine, under severe military pressure on parts of the front line three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, has already endorsed the truce proposal. Russia’s army has gained battlefield momentum, and analysts say Putin likely will be reluctant to rush into a ceasefire while he feels he has an advantage.

“The world is watching,” Starmer said.

___

John Leicester in Paris contributed to this report.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)