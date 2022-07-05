BOSTON (WHDH) - Colorful explosions filled the sky and stars took the stage as the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular returned to the Hatch Shell on July 4.

Chaka Khan, a Berklee alum, headlined the show.

“Any chance I get to come back to Boston I’m really happy, my alma mater is here,” Khan said.

Artists Heather Headly and Javier Colon also sang and said they were thrilled to perform with the Pops.

“They had me at ‘this is the first time in three years,'” Headly said. “I was like, ‘You’re coming back, I’m coming with you.’ I think it’s a beautiful thing for all of us to be back together.”

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to get to do something like that,” Colon said. “To do it on our nation’s birthday, it’s just spectacular.”

The Pops also performed the Ukranian national anthem in a show of solidarity with that country — the first time they have played a different country’s anthem.

