BOSTON (WHDH) - The stars were out at TD Garden Thursday as the Celtics took the court against Dallas in the long awaited Game 1 of this year’s NBA Finals.

While Boston marched to a 107-89 win, New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon, UFC Founder Dana White and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal were all spotted in the crowd.

Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was honored on the court.

The NBA shared a list of other celebrities at the game, including Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, actress Jenny McCarthy.

Seven Philadelphia Eagles players attended, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Six Celtics alumni were in the crowd.

Check out the celebrities in attendance for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/KPxWH3Z7t9 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 7, 2024

After taking a 1-0 series lead, the Celtics are set to return to action at home against the Mavericks on Sunday at 8 p.m.

The series will then transition to Dallas for Game 3, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 12.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)