BOSTON (WHDH) - Prince William and Princess Catherine were joined on the ‘green carpet’ by a number of high-profile celebrities as they prepared to present at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston on Friday.

Princess Catherine donned a rented dress and a donated necklace for the event, which is focused on recycling, reusability, and other efforts to combat the climate crisis.

Also wowing the crowds gathered Friday night were former soccer star Sir David Beckham, actor Rami Malek, comedian Catherine O’Hara, and actor and activist Shailene Woodley.

