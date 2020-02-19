Stars of Disney on Ice attend red carpet bash for kids battling cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a night to remember at Disney on Ice for a group of kids battling cancer who got the chance to experience the magic of Mickey Mouse firsthand.

Patients from The Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and their siblings got the red-carpet treatment at the TD Garden ahead of a performance of Disney on Ice’s production of Road Trip Adventures.

Many of these brave fans have been on a journey of their own — fighting cancer.

But, this event was a chance to forget about their worries for a while and have some fun.

“William had chemo yesterday and so this was something to look forward to. We were talking about it yesterday, it helped get him through the day yesterday then he was excited all day today” parent Stephanie Holbrook said. “Not feeling particularly well today but was still super energetic.”

The VIP guests got a special invitation from the main mouse himself to share hugs and greetings and leaving the kids smiling from ear to ear.

The parent paparazzi were out in full force as well.

“This year’s been one rollercoaster but, we are very thankful for them and we’re very excited,” parent Carey Hamilton said.

All things Disney were up for discussion too.

“I like Elsa and Little Mermaid because I like swimming like a Little Mermaid,” Isabella, who arrived dressed as Rapunzel, said.

About 20 kids took part in the event.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)