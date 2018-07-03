BOSTON (WHDH) – The city of Boston is getting hyped for the Fourth of July Esplanade spectacular, and so are the musicians headlining the show.

The star-studded performers in the lineup for this year’s celebration, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at all the preparations.

The Indigo Girls got a whole lot “Closer to Fine” while driving to the Hatch Shell for their sound check with a police escort.

Newton native Rachel Platten is headlining Wednesday’s show. The pop star joined the Boston Symphony Orchestra under the tents Tuesday for her sound check.

Platten gave her fans a peek into her set by posting photos and videos on her social media. From the looks of one of the videos, fans can expect Platten to jump on the keyboard for at least one song.

All performers in Wednesday’s show will take the stage for a full dress rehearsal, minus the fireworks, Tuesday night.

