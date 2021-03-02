PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fans of “American Horror Story” noticed some familiar faces in Provincetown as filming for season 10 kicked off Monday.

Finn Wittrock, who has starred in numerous “AHS” seasons, was spotted walking down Commercial Street as cameras rolled.

Other actors, including Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Adina Porter, were also seen on set, according to the Twitter account The AHS Zone.

Armstrong posted on her Instagram account what appeared to be the lineup for Season 10, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Lily Rabe.

No additional information has been released.

New press photos from the set of “American Horror Story” Season 10 in Provincetown earlier today. #AHS pic.twitter.com/8ZTVAPRIQg — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) March 1, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)