Stars turn out for Edelman documentary premiere at Patriot Place

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is premiering his new documentary Thursday night at the Showcase Cinema at Patriot Place.

The documentary, “100 % Julien Edelman” takes viewers behind the scenes on the player’s rollercoaster journey over the last two seasons, from his ACL injury to being named Super Bowl MVP.

“It’s an underdog life story. Going through adversity, overcoming adversity, it’s a family story, it’s a little bit of everything,” Edelman said. “It’s funny, it’s got its serious moments, and also, you know, it’s football.”

Edelman coproduced the film which is an intimate look at his life battling back from serious injury and telling his father of his suspension in 2018.

The stars showed out in Foxborough for the premiere drawing the likes of rapper Snoop Dogg who appears in the movie.

“I am a Steelers fan but I love Patriots players,” Snoop Dog laughed. “You’re not going to get me Mr. Kraft even knows that. These are my people you know what I’m saying? I’m an honorary Patriot you understand me?”

Snoop said he is a fan of everything Edelman does on and off the field.

Several of Edelman’s teammates and Patriots owner Bob Kraft are there to support him.

Number 11’s number one fan, his 2-year-old daughter Lily Rose, also walked the red carpet.

The documentary is set to premiere Friday night on ShowTime.

Star studded event for the premiere of Julian Edelman’s Showtime documentary. Gronk, Snoop Dogg among the many celebrities out in Foxboro tonight. #7News pic.twitter.com/tWnRHdKlBg — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) June 27, 2019

