Start of Phase 2 is ‘encouraging,’ but coronavirus is still here, Lt. Gov. Polito warns

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Tuesday said it was “encouraging” to see more businesses resume operations under Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan and she urged residents to shop and dine at local establishments to support the economy, but she also warned that the coronavirus pandemic still poses a serious threat across Massachusetts.

“The start of Phase 2 is encouraging, although COVID-19 is still here,” Polito said during a news conference alongside Gov. Charlie Baker that followed a tour of Lawrence’s New Balance factory, which has produced more than 1 million face masks since the start of the pandemic. “We have asked a lot of the people of the Commonwealth and we have asked a lot of businesses to adapt to new standards. We are also going to ask a lot of you as a customer when you start to make choices about where to go and what to do outside of your home and workplaces.”

Polito urged the public to continue to keep a distance from others, wear a face covering in places where it’s mandatory, maintain good hygiene habits, and use sanitizing products on a routine basis.

She also asked residents to shop at small business in their community and to eat at local restaurants to help them recover following the three-month coronavirus shutdown that brought the state’s economy to a screeching halt.

“As we reopen and restart our economy, it’s important we continue to think about the places and the people and the businesses in your community that once you perhaps took for granted,” Polito said. “You now need to be intentional around making sure you support them.”

Polito added, “Buying from your local and small businesses, thinking about your main streets and your downtowns, the family-owned restaurants, the new boutique that might have opened that you can’t wait to go back to. To be able to do this is really you doing your part to help our businesses get back up on their feet.”

Polito also thanked every Bay State resident and business for doing their part in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

