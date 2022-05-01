BOSTON (WHDH) -

After an often-tempestuous back and forth between residents, restaurants and City Hall, customers flocked to the North End as outdoor dining returned Sunday.

Residents criticized patio seating last year, saying it brought too much trash, noise and traffic to the area. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said restaurants in the North End will have to pay a $7,500 fee — which eateries in other areas do not have to pay — as well as $450 per parking spot their eating areas take up, as a way to pay for neighborhood benefits.

Nearly half of the 67 restaurants applying for outdoor dining this season also applied for a hardship waiver that drops the fee to between $5,000 and $3,000. The city has also made Hanover Street one way during outdoor dining.

Harry King of Cafe dello Sport said he was glad to bring back outdoor service.

“It’s the beginning of the summer, so let’s start the season off right,” King said.

