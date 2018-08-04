Start your engines: School bus race features NH governor

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Bus drivers, start your engines!

New England Dragway officials say the rain has let up, allowing Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire teacher of the year to race against each other.

They’re racing in yellow school buses.

The event Saturday night was dubbed the New Hampshire Lottery Educational Cup School Bus Race. The drag strip is located in Epping, New Hampshire.

