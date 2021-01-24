Starting Monday, Mass. eases some pandemic business restrictions

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts will begin to ease some of its pandemic restrictions on businesses as spikes in the number of hospitalizations and new cases of COVID-19 have begun to slow, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.

Beginning Monday at 5 a.m., the state’s early closure order for businesses and the stay-at-home advisory for the public will be lifted, Baker said at a Statehouse press conference.

The early closure order — put in place in early November — targeted a range of businesses including restaurants, health clubs, movie theaters and others, requiring them to close at 9:30 p.m.

A 25% capacity limit on businesses will remain in place until February 8.

The state is also lifting on Monday the advisory that people stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Baker pointed to positive trends in the disease for his decision to begin to loosen restrictions on businesses.

“Post-Thanksgiving we had a significant spike in cases and hospitalizations,” Baker said. “Today, three weeks into 2021, our public health data is trending in a better direction for some categories.”

Hospitalizations are down by 10% since they peaked in early January, he said. The average positive test rate for COVID-19 has gone down 33% since the beginning of January.

There are other positive developments, Baker said, including the fact that vaccines are beginning to be administered.

The state will also continue to monitor the new variant of the coronavirus that has been recently detected in Massachusetts, although Baker said the administration had assumed the variant was already in the state weeks ago.

Also Thursday, Baker announced all Massachusetts residents in Phase One of the state’s vaccination plan are now eligible to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligible residents — including healthcare workers, long-term care facilities residents and staff, first responders, congregate care setting residents and staff and home-based healthcare workers — can make an appointment at more than 150 locations including Gillette Stadium, regional vaccination sites and participating CVS Health and Walgreens pharmacies.

Resident must demonstrate their eligibility. Most pharmacies require individuals to attest to their eligibility as part of the online appointment scheduling process.

All other sites will accept the state’s self attestation form. Those getting vaccinations should bring either an employer-issued ID card, a government-issued identification or license, or recent paystub.

