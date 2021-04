BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Monday, more Massachusetts residents will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

People 55 and older, and anyone with at least one qualifying medical condition, can sign up for shots.

In two weeks, anyone 16 and older can register to get vaccinated.

