State police: K9 unit sniffs out 800 grams of heroin in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Connecticut men are facing drug trafficking charges after a state police K9 team found about 800 grams of heroin hidden in the wheel wells of the car they were traveling in, officials said.

Troopers conducting a traffic stop on Route 2 westbound in Fitchburg about 7:15 p.m. Sunday called in a K9 unit after the driver, Alvaro Arturo Reynoso-Melburne, 32, and passenger, Wilkins Cuevas-Desus, 34, both of Hartford, began acting “extremely nervous,” state police said.

When K9 Trooper Alex Berry and his canine partner, Indy, arrived on scene, state police say a search of the vehicle uncovered about 800 grams of suspected heroin that had been stashed away in the vehicle’s wheel wells.

Reynoso-Melburne and Cuevas-Desus were both arrested on a charge of trafficking a Class A substance and taken to the state police barracks in Leominster. Their arraignment information was not immediately available.

