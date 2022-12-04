WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders met in Weymouth Saturday to honor an officer killed on-duty in 2018, dedicating the towns Route 18 Bridge to him.

Sergeant Michael Chesna was shot and killed in July 2018, with his own gun, by a man fleeing police. State Sen. Patrick O’ Connor (R) filed a bill in 2021 to rename the bridge at the request of Chesna’s family.

“Four and a half years ago, after Mike’s unthinkable death, the Weymouth community made a commitment, that we would never forget his sacrifice, and that we’d always be there to support his family,” O’Connor said.

Gov. Charlie Baker, who signed off on the legislation, thanked the town for choosing Chesna for the honor.

“I just want to say, how grateful we are, that you made the decision to never forget, and to honor, someone like Sergeant Chesna,” Baker said, “who stands for and represents, through his military service and his service to his community, the very best in all of us.”

Chesna became a police officer after serving in the military. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said his commitment to service was heroic, and that Weymouth’s continued tribute to him also recognizes the duty and sacrifices of all first responders.

“Michael Chesna was a hero,” Polito said. “And he was one of those individuals who was just born to do this kind of work. And he was able to, with the support of his family, report to duty for this country in two tours. By honoring him we honor all of them and those who choose this line of work.”

Chesna’s mother said she’s grateful for all the support the family’s received, and noted the location of the bridge is a nod to her sons service.

“We have had love and support for the last four and a half years on this arduous journey, and without it, I don’t think any of us would be at the point we are at today,” Mimi Chesna, the late sergeant’s mother, said. “We miss him, we love him, and we hope every person whos is a first responder stays safe, that no other family has to go through this. And this bridge is a straight shot not only to the hospital, but to the police station.”

