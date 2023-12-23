ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ (MDAR) Division of Animal Health is advising dog owners of a canine parvovirus (commonly called “parvo”) outbreak in Franklin County.

At least one dog, recently purchased from Jason Whitmore at 35 Daniel Shay’s Highway in Orange, Massachusetts, has been affected. The property is currently under quarantine. Anyone who may have purchased a puppy or dog from this source on or after Dec. 1, 2023, should contact their veterinarian immediately if their animal exhibits any symptoms.

Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily between dogs and can be fatal. Severe vomiting, diarrhea, bloody stools, fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite are common symptoms of the virus and will usually develop after an incubation period of 3 to 7 days. Dogs that have been infected and recover can remain infectious for several months. Canine parvovirus does not affect humans or other domestic animals.

Vaccinations effectively prevent canine parvovirus, and MDAR is urging dog owners to check with their veterinarians to confirm their pets are protected. Puppies require a series of vaccinations, and adult dogs may need a yearly booster. State animal health officials advise not giving the animal any medications except as prescribed by a veterinarian. Any medicines provided at the time of purchase should not be administered to the animal and instead, should be securely stored.

Please contact MDAR’s Division of Animal Health at (617) 626-1795 with any concerns.

Additional information regarding canine parvovirus is provided by the American Veterinary Medical Association here.

