State announces $5M street improvement program for Mass. towns and cities

BOSTON (WHDH) - State leaders have announced a new initiative to improve streets and sidewalks in towns and cities across Massachusetts.

The program will provide $5 million to municipalities looking to improve and expand sidewalks, curbs and streets as the state begins to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Money from the program can be used to increase public parking areas as well, as restaurants look for more outdoor dining spaces for guests.

“These funds will be directly available for a municipality to help these businesses create more comfortable and exciting spaces in your communities so people can get out safely and enjoy the offerings at their local establishments,” Lt. Gov. Karen Polito said.

