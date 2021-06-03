FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - All seven of the mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts will close down over the course of the next several weeks, the Baker-Polito administration announced Thursday.

With nearly 3.7 million residents fully vaccinated and over 4.3 million people receiving at least a first dose, the administration said in a news release that state is now focused on increasing targeted community-based vaccine efforts to reach remaining populations.

All mass vaccination vendors will continue to work closely with the state as they ramp down operations.

The planned closing date for each mass vaccination is as follows:

Gillette Stadium: June 14

Hynes Convention Center: June 22

Natick Mall: June 23

Reggie Lewis Center: June 27

Doubletree in Danvers: June 30

Eastfield Mall in Springfield: July 6

Former Circuit City in Dartmouth: July 13

All of the sites will continue to be available to for walk-in appointments until they close. For information on days and hours of operation, visit www.vaxfinder.mass.gov.

