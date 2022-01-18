BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday will announce a new program that will make weekly at-home COVID-19 tests available to students and staff in an effort to maintain in-person learning as virus cases continue to surge, his administration said.

Schools must continue to participate in symptomatic or pooled testing in order for students, teachers, and staff to qualify for the free test kits, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Health.

“This new option will give Massachusetts school districts more flexibility and more resources in COVID-19 testing that have the most immediate impact to keep schools open,” the Baker administration said in a news release.

The at-home tests will be shipped directly to school districts for distribution and are packaged in kits that contain two tests. Students and staff who participate will receive one kit every two weeks to test themselves.

Families will need to inform their school if they want at-home rapid antigen tests sent home with students.

Schools will be able to start opting-in to the program this week for staff and will receive tests during the week of Jan. 24. Schools will receive tests for students whose families opt-in during the week of Jan. 31.

The tests for this program will come from the supply of 26 million at-home rapid antigen tests that Baker announced last week.

Data from the more than 2,000 public and private schools participating in COVID-19 testing “clearly illustrates schools are safe environments for teaching and learning,” officials noted.

