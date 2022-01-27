BOSTON (WHDH) - A state appeals court has paused Boston’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers that had been slated to go into effect on Monday, January 31.

More than 18,000 city workers had been told they were required to receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by that date.

Several firefighter and police unions have been fighting the mandate, saying they should be allowed the option of weekly testing.

The Boston Police Superior Officers Federation responded to the pause by releasing a statement saying in part, “this is just yet another indication that we are doing the right thing. The City now, per the court order, will not be able to enforce the mandate against firefighters, police supervisors or detectives until our appeal has been heard and decided on.”

“The policy has already helped us reach 95 percent vaccination across our City workforce, an overwhelming support for public health and the safety of our colleagues and the communities we serve,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in response to the pause. “Vaccination is our most powerful tool in this ongoing public health emergency, and we look forward to filing our response with the court.”

This pause comes after Wu twice extended the deadline for workers to show proof of vaccination.

