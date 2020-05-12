State: Be vigilant for bear attacking livestock, beehives

JAY, Maine (AP) — Farmers and other residents of southern Maine should be on the watch for a black bear roaming the area that has attacked goats and destroyed beehives in recent weeks, state authorities said.

Ten residents of Franklin or Kennebec counties have made reports about the bear, officials with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Monday.

The bear attacked 10 goats, killing eight of them, and destroyed three hives.

It has been wandering for over three weeks and appears to be alone, said Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the wildlife agency. Officials recommend that residents remove anything that could attract bears.

Two bear traps have been set. If it is caught, the bear will be moved north away from homes and livestock, Latti said.

