State board to vote on recreational marijuana delivery Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts could see a new recreational marijuana delivery system after a state board’s vote Monday.

The Cannabis Control Commission will vote on a proposal that would allow deliveries from existing retail shops and allow entrepreneurs to buy marijuana from wholesalers and deliver it to customers.

The vote was initially scheduled for September but was delayed due to disagreement about the policy.

