State, Boston police issue 500 tickets during Southie traffic crackdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police and Boston police issued about 500 tickets last week while conducting a joint enforcement initiative in response to concerns raised by community members about unsafe drivers in the area of Day Boulevard.

The initiative, which targeted Day Boulevard and the streets feeding into it, led to hundreds of tickets for crosswalk violations, speeding, and other unsafe driving behaviors, according to a post on the state police department’s Facebook page.

“The Boston Police Department is pleased to have collaborated with the Massachusetts State Police in this effort,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said in a statement. “We are all members of this community, and we are all responsible for traffic safety. Let us continue to work together to keep our roads safe for everyone.”

State Police Col. Kerry A. Gilpin agreed, saying, “There is no excuse for, and we will not tolerate, any motorist putting other drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians at risk. We were pleased to work together with our partners at BPD to respond to the concerns of neighborhood residents, and we will continue to monitor that area and other areas of concern.”

