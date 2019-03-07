State Cannabis Control Commission expected to green light 2 more recreational pot shops

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission is expected to approve two more recreational marijuana retail locations.

New England Treatment Access on Washington Street in Brookline and Silver Therapeutics on Main Street in Williamstown are expected to be given final license approval at the commission’s meeting on Thursday.

Four more proposed shops are currently bidding for provisional licenses.

Thursday’s meeting will come one day after the grand opening of the state’s 10th recreational marijuana location in Gardner.

Other retail locations include Fall River, Salem, Leicester, Northampton, Wareham, Hudson, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Easthampton.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)