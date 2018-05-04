State: Caretaker attacked, hurt by seized Great Dane

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers for the state want one of the dozens of Great Danes seized from a New Hampshire woman euthanized, saying the 145-pound dog attacked and seriously injured a caretaker who needed surgery.

Court documents say the dog was removed from his kennel for exercise on April 9 when he growled and lunged at the caretaker, biting her forearm and pulling her to the ground. The woman suffered bite wounds, cuts, and tissue damage to her shoulder and forearm.

The dog had been taken from 60-year-old Christina Fay, who faces sentencing next week on 17 counts of animal cruelty. Judge Amy Ignatius said she’d address the matter afterward.

The Humane Society says the dog is dangerous. Fay’s lawyers say the state has failed to offer enough information about what happened.

