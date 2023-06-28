BOSTON (WHDH) - State and city leaders gathered at the MBTA’s Wonderland station in Revere Wednesday to address concerns about a nearly two-month closure of the Sumner Tunnel that is slated to begin next week.

The main artery connecting East Boston to the rest of Boston is slated to shut down from July 5 to Aug. 31 to make way for needed repairs.

Weekend closures already in place on most weekends for the past year have given drivers a preview of what to expect.

On Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was among other officials discussing the closure and mitigation measures set to take effect when the tunnel shuts down to traffic.

“Our biggest fear is that people don’t realize this is coming and that they won’t have time to plan before they’re stuck,” Wu said.

“We need everyone’s help spreading the word about all of the alternatives that are available,” she later continued.

State officials have announced mitigation measures ahead of the Tunnel closure, including plans to run fare-free Blue Line service.

Other measures include reduced fare on the Commuter Rail and either free or reduced-fare harbor ferry rides. There will also be discounted tolls on the Tobin Bridge and the Ted Williams Tunnel and free or discounted parking at MBTA lots.

As area residents brace for impacts, officials at Logan Airport have advised air travelers to plan for two extra hours of travel time to and from the airport during the tunnel closure.

July 10, officials said, may be especially busy with the impact of July 4 travel.

The Sumner Tunnel is one of the oldest tunnels in the country. Upcoming repairs, officials said, are part of a project years in the making.

Speaking this week, officials said area community members should prepare for congestion as vehicle traffic detours through Everett and along the Ted Williams Tunnel and Route 1.

When possible, officials said, commuters should take public transit.

See more information on planned mitigation efforts during the upcoming tunnel closure here.

Another two-month closure is scheduled for next summer.

