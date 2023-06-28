BOSTON (WHDH) - State and city leaders are set to address concerns about a nearly two-month closure of the Sumner Tunnel that is slated to begin next month.

The main artery connecting East Boston to the rest of Boston is slated to shut down from July 5 to Aug. 31 to make way for needed repairs.

Weekend closures already in place on most weekends for the past year have given drivers a preview of what to expect.

State officials have announced mitigation measures ahead of the upcoming Sumner Tunnel closure, including plans to stage extra ambulances in East Boston.

Other measures include fare-free Blue Line service, reduced fare on the Commuter Rail and either free or reduced-fare harbor ferry rides.

Together, MassDOT hopes the measures will alleviate some of the disruption as crews repair the nearly 90-year-old Sumner Tunnel.

See more information on planned mitigation efforts during the upcoming tunnel closure here.

Another two-month closure is scheduled for next summer.

