State closer to letting medical pot patients grow their own

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire moved closer Thursday to allowing medical marijuana patients to grow their own supply, though House and Senate lawmakers differ on the details.

New Hampshire legalized medical marijuana in 2013, and as of late last year, more than 7,000 patients were enrolled in the program. For now, they must travel to one of the state’s four dispensaries to get the drug, and many have said distance and cost are major obstacles.

Both the House and Senate have passed a bill that would let patients or caregivers grow their own marijuana, and possess up to 8 ounces (227 grams) of usable cannabis, three mature plants, three immature plants and 12 seedlings. But in passing an amended version Thursday, the Senate removed a provision that would have allowed growers to give plants to other patients. Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, said doing so made sense given that other medications are not shared in a similar manner.

Sherman, a physician, said he has certified at least eight patients as qualifying for the program and said their lives have improved considerably. But lawmakers also heard from others who were unable to afford marijuana or couldn’t travel to the dispensaries, and Sherman said some of them turned to addictive opioids instead.

“Having a safe and tightly regulated home-grow option is the correct and compassionate policy for the state of New Hampshire,” said Sherman, D-Rye.

The bill now goes back to the House, where lawmakers will be asked to go along with the Senate changes or set up a committee to reconcile the differences. It bill passed the Senate 14-10, with two Republicans, Sens. John Reagan and Harold French joining Democrats in supporting it, and two Democrats, Sens. Lou D’Allesandro and Donna Soucy, voting with the remaining Republicans against it.

Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, disputed the notion the dispensaries are inaccessible, noting that caregivers can be authorized to purchase the marijuana for patients. Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said she was concerned about the lack of detail about how the law would be enforced.

Lawmakers are also considering a bill legalization recreational use of marijuana. That measure passed the House last month, but not by wide enough of a margin to override Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s promised veto.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)