State closes Fitchburg pool after person at facility tests positive for COVID-19

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The state has closed a swimming pool in Fitchburg until further notice due to coronavirus concerns, officials announced Monday.

The Gustave Johnson Memorial Swimming Pool was closed after a person at the facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

DCR says it is in the process of having the facility deep cleaned and sanitized.

No additional details were immediately available.

