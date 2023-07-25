The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has handed down fines to all three of the state’s casinos for taking bets on unauthorized sporting events.

Plainridge Park Casino, Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield were issued fines for “Sports Wagering Catalog Noncompliance” after all three accepted illegal bets on various college basketball game involving Massachusetts schools.

According to the commission, Encore received a fine of $10,000 for accepting a single wager on Feb. 2, 2023, that involved a regular season women’s basketball game between Boston College and Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, Plainridge Park Casino was fined $20,000 for accepting 33 wagers across 27 tickets for a Feb. 2 men’s basketball game between Merrimack College and Long Island University.

In the case of MGM Springfield, which was also fined $20,000, the facility offered wagers on both a Feb. 3 Harvard and Yale men’s basketball game, then a Harvard and Brown game on Feb. 4, with 28 tickets sold.

In Massachusetts, all of the games in question are considered unauthorized events as they involve Mass. collegiate teams that were not involved in a tournament.

In all three cases, the commission credited the casinos with self-reporting the cases of noncompliance.

