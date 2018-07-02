BOSTON (WHDH) - A medical marijuana facility in Leicester has been granted a provisional retail license by the Cannabis Control Commission Monday.

The Commission accepted Cultivate Holdings application during a vote around 11 a.m.

Cultivate president Sam Barber was excited when applying for the license.

“Seeing a new market is extremely rare and something I felt that this could be an opportunity,” the 25-year-old said.

Cultivate is fully stocked, with cases upon cases filled with marijuana, in addition to a menu that boasts an array of options for customers.

The store will sell many types of marijuana flowers and strains, cannabis-infused drinks, and edibles like brownies and candy.

Barber says all of the shop’s items are grown and produced on site and clearly labeled.

“We actually started everything from the seeds,” he said. “We grow everything right behind this wall, process it, and make our own extract here. We have a full kitchen as well.”

Cultivate won’t be able to start selling immediately. Under Massachusetts law, the product needs to be tested by an independent lab, but labs have not yet been granted a license to do so.

Cultivate will be required to fingerprint its staff, pass inspections of its building and track its systems.

Barber says it will all be worth it in the end.

“When I got into this, I was trying to have people take a second look at what they thought was taboo and realize maybe it can be beneficial for me and healthy, rather than a vice,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)