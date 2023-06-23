BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women celebrated its historic 25th anniversary today at the statehouse with a luncheon to honor over 125 women across the state.

The annual event celebrates the advancement of women’s rights and opportunities. The commission awarded their Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2023 for their efforts.

Executive Director Shaitia Spruell said these women are unsung heroes who have made significant contributions to the Commonwealth.

“The legislators and us work together to identify the women that are doing this tremendous work and nominate them for this award,” she said. “The Commission has been known to celebrate these women annually. This year we’ve had the biggest class of 127 women and we’re aiming for 200 next year.”

Since its creation in 1998, the commission has advocated for equal rights and opportunities for all.

