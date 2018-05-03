TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - State construction work in Taunton has caused a gas line break, affecting roughly 600 customers, 500 residences and 100 commercial buildings.

The Columbia Gas line broke on County Street just before noon Thursday.

The repair is expected to take several hours as crews visit each customer to physically shut off the gas service at every location, fix the leak, replace the pipe and then revisit each location to relight every home or business, officials said.

Columbia Gas does not anticipate customers who are affected to be without hot showers or cooking this evening.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest updates online and on air.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)