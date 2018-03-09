State Department issues warning after security threat at Mexican tourist locale

(WHDH) — The US State Department has issued a warning to students and other US citizens thinking about going to Mexico on Spring Break.

The State Department is asking people to avoid traveling to Mexico’s Playa del Carmen.

The warning stems from an incident in which an explosive device was found on a tourist ferry last week.

Several passengers were injured two weeks ago when an explosive device went off on another ferry in the region.

The US Embassy in Mexico issued a security threat Wednesday warning of a “security threat” in Playa Del Carmen.

“We have directed US government officials to not travel there at this time,” said State Department spokewoman Heather Nauert. “So the takeaway for American citizens should be that you need to consider the information before making your own decision to travel to that area.”

Nauert did not elaborate on the nature of the security threat but the US Consulate office in Playa Del Carmen is closed until further notice.

Nauert says US officials are in touch with Mexican authorities investigating the ferry incident.

Playa Del Carmen is a popular destination for US college students on Spring Break.

