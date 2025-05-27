The State Department is implementing this pause as it considers expanding its social media vetting process.

This is the latest move from the Trump administration that could make it harder for international students to study at U.S. universities and colleges.

The State Department memo says it is conducting a review of existing operations and processes for screening and vetting of student and exchange visitor visa applicants. Based on that review, it will issue guidance on expanded social media vetting.

The State Department had already called for increased social media vetting of some applicants, largely related to alleged anti-Semitism.

An expansion of those efforts could slow the student visa process.

Last week, the Trump administration revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.

A federal judge issued an injunction, putting that on hold.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)