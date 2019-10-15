State drops charges against Peter Pan driver accused of locking passenger in luggage area

Connecticut prosecutors have dropped charges against the Peter Pan bus driver accused of locking a passenger in a luggage compartment on a bus headed to Boston in August, according to the driver’s attorney.

The district attorney’s office dropped all charges against Wendy Alberty Tuesday, according to attorney Nate Baber. She had been charged with unlawful restraint, first degree; reckless endangerment, second degree; and breach of peace, second degree.

At the beginning of August, state troopers in Willington, Connecticut pulled over a bus after getting a 911 call from a woman who said she was locked in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan Bus traveling on I-84 to Boston. The woman refused medical attention after being let out of the compartment.

The woman said Alberty — who had driven the first leg of the trip and was still on the bus as a passenger — had purposefully locked her inside while she was trying to retrieve items from her bag.

Peter Pan officials defended Alberty at the time, saying she was an “exemplary” employee.

