State education group working to have summer programs, in-person classes at school in fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - A working group looking at education during the coronavirus pandemic says they hope to have primary and secondary students in classrooms in the fall, but that Gov. Charlie Baker will have the final word.

The Return To School working group met Tuesday to discuss problems with remote learning and look at safely returning students to school, state education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley said.

“I want to be clear, we are working to have schools up and running in fall with appropriate safety protocols,” Riley said. “Moreover we hope to have some summer programming as well, but we’re wait for the guidance of administration on timelines

The group is hoping to give a draft reopening plan to school districts next month.

