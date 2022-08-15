BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to raise the minimum scores on the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) for incoming Freshmen this year.

The school board said this will help prepare students for college and career success. However, critics of the proposal worry the changes might negatively impact high-needs students.

“Massachusetts is an outlier. Just one of 11 remaining states in the nation with a rigid graduation test,” said Massachusetts Senator Patricia Jehlen. “If you raise the graduation test bar more, individual students will pay the price.”

The new MCAS regulations will create a higher passing standard for Language Arts, Math, Science, Technology and Engineering for the classes of 2026-2029.

