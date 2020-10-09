State education officials report 106 students, 57 school staff have tested positive for COVID-19

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools. The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

Weekly reports will be released each Thursday.

The Oct. 7 report results:

District total student cases: There were 101 in-person/hybrid students with positive cases between Oct. 1 and Oct.7 (Abington-2, Attleboro-2, Barnstable-1, Beverly-1, Billerica-1, Braintree-1, Burlington-5, Canton-1, Chelmsford-1, Dracut-1, Duxbury-1, East Bridgewater-1, Everett-1, Fairhaven-1, Goucester-1, Hanover-1, Haverhill-8, Hingham-4, Hudson-5, Ipswich-1, Kingston-2, Lincoln-2, Ludlow-1, Marlboro-2, Marshfield-3, Medford-1, Medway-2, Middleboro-1, Middleton-1, Milford-1, Milton-2, Needham-1, New Bedford-1, Northboro-2, Peabody-1, Pembroke-2, Pittsfield-1, Quincy-3, Rockland-1, Shrewsbury-1, Sutton-1, Swansea-2, Tewksbury-1, Wakefield-1, Westboro-1, Westford-1, Weymouth-2, Winchester-1, Woburn-3, Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter-1, Neighborhood House Charter-1, Acton-Boxborough-1, Freetown-Lakeville-2, Pentucket-1, Silver Lake-3, Whitman-Hanson-2, Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical-1, Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical-1, South Shore Regional Vocational Technical-1, Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical-1, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-1, Argosy Collegiate Charter School-1.)

District total staff cases: There were 48 district staff members with reported positive cases and district building access between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7 (Amherst-1, Brockton-2, Burlington-1, Carver-2, Chelsea-1, Chicopee-1, Douglas-1, Duxbury-1, Fairhaven-1, Haverhill-2, Lynn-1, Mansfield-1, Marshfield-1, Medford-2, Milton-6, North Reading-1, Quincy-1, Scituate-1, Springfield-1, Swansea-1, Tyngsboro-3, Wellesley-2, Westwood-2, Brooke Charter School-2, Blackstone-Millville-1, Northboro-Southboro-2, Silver Lake-1, Tantasqua-1, Greater Fall River Regional Vocational Technical-1, Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical-1, Southern Worcester County Regional Vocational Technical-1- Whittier Regional Vocational Technical-2.)

Education collaborative sudent cases: 1 student with a positive case between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7. (Valley Collaborative.)

Education collaborative staff cases: 4 staffers with building access between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7. (Bi-County Collaborative-1, Cape Cod Collaborative-1, ACCEPT Education Collaborative-1, Shore Educational Collaborative-1.)

Approved special education school student cases: 4 students with positive cases between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7. (Manville School-1, JRI Meadowridge Littleton Academy School-3.)

Approved special education school staff cases: 5 district staffers with reported positive cases and district building access between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7. (JRI Meadowridge Littleton Academy School-3, New England Center for Children School-2.)

Statewide total: 106 students, 57 staff members.

