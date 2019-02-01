State employees can now apply to bring their infants to work

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state employees and parents can now take part in a program that will allow them to take their infant children to work.

The new policy from Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s administration was proposed a year ago, and the Department of Human Resources instituted the policy Friday, drawing on similar programs in place in Arizona and Washington state. Infants must be older than six weeks and younger than six months, and employees must receive written permission, including a safety check, before they can bring their children to work.

The Department of Human Resources says some workplaces, like the Agency of Transportation maintenance garages, are unlikely to see infants in the workplace.

