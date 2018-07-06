State encouraging Massachusetts high school students to take computer science classes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts education officials are encouraging high school students to take computer science classes.

Beginning this fall, students will be able to opt out of one math or one lab science class in order to enroll in a computer science course. Only a small percentage of the state’s 250,000 public school students take computer science.

The Board of Higher Education and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education recently voted to include computer science as part of MassCore, the recommended program of studies in high school.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)