State extends coronavirus mobile testing site in Dedham by 2 days

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pop-up coronavirus testing site in Dedham will be open for two more days, town officials announced on Sunday.

The mobile testing site opened on Sunday and was expected to close on Tuesday. State officials stepped in to allow for two additional days, keeping the site running until 6 p.m. Thursday.

“We are grateful to state leaders for working with us to provide this testing site in Dedham, and to Fallon Ambulance for conducting the testing,” Dedham Town Manager Leon Goodwin said in a statement. “We are urging as many people as possible to get tested at the site this week, and hope that the additional hours added on Wednesday and Thursday will ensure that more people will come to get tested.”

Dedham was recently designated as a high-risk community for the coronavirus.

Testing is being conducted by Fallon Ambulance at the Endicott Estate, located at 656 East St.

