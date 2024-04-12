BOSTON (WHDH) - As participants prepare to put their bodies to the test in this year’s Boston Marathon, law enforcement officials provided a security update Friday in the hopes of providing runners and spectators with everything they need for a memorable and safe Marathon Monday.

Thousands of runners were at the Hynes Convention Center on Friday to pick up their race bibs.

“We’re well-prepared and I’m confident in our training,” said MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green.

MEMA Director Dawn Brantley said, “When it comes to the Boston Marathon, we are all one team, with one mission, a safe and successful race day for everyone.”

Federal officials say there is no current or credible threat to the race but the war in the Middle East has raised the threat level in the US and residents should be vigilant.

More than 150 federal agents will be dispersed across the race route and MEMA will have two mobile command centers.

EOPSS Sec. Susan Terry said in many ways, spectators are their best tool against threats.

“I ask everyone to remember that safety and security are our shared responsibilities … if you see something say something.”

Participants are urged to sign up for the MBTA’s SeeSay app to report issues if there are any.

